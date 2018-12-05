Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys Shares of 2,266 Square, Inc. (SQ)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Square by 649.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Square from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Square from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Square from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

NYSE SQ opened at $63.51 on Wednesday. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.14 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -635.10 and a beta of 4.24.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $519,317.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 490,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,745,097.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 11,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $837,088.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,482,286 shares of company stock valued at $194,762,300. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

