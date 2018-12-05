Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes Position in BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,273 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in BWX Technologies by 2,445.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BWXT opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.53. BWX Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $41.31 and a 12-month high of $72.18.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $425.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.26 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 66.38%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $46,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden acquired 2,500 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.49 per share, with a total value of $103,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,406.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $165,510 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BWXT. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.56.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

