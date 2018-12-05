Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 949,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,076 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $16,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Paul G. Boynton acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 273,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,834.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $47,500 in the last 90 days. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RYAM opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $22.96. The company has a market capitalization of $753.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 159.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Rayonier Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RYAM. ValuEngine downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, and Pulp & Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

