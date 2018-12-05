Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ: WNEB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/5/2018 – Western New England Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/1/2018 – Western New England Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

11/21/2018 – Western New England Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/17/2018 – Western New England Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/9/2018 – Western New England Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/1/2018 – Western New England Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

10/25/2018 – Western New England Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

10/25/2018 – Western New England Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/19/2018 – Western New England Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/19/2018 – Western New England Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/13/2018 – Western New England Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/12/2018 – Western New England Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.63. 42,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.11 million, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.34. Western New England Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 6.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In related news, Director Philip R. Smith acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $41,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,244,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,235,000 after buying an additional 47,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,231,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,102,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,602,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,310,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,248,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,402,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides community banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand accounts, and interest bearing checking accounts.

