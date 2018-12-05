Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for KB Home (KBH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for KB Home (NYSE: KBH):

11/19/2018 – KB Home had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $30.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2018 – KB Home had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2018 – KB Home had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/15/2018 – KB Home had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research to $18.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/15/2018 – KB Home had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2018 – KB Home was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2018 – KB Home was given a new $23.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/15/2018 – KB Home had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $26.00 to $23.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/15/2018 – KB Home was given a new $23.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/15/2018 – KB Home had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2018 – KB Home was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/17/2018 – KB Home was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2018 – KB Home was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of KB Home stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.02. 2,663,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,044. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.55.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. KB Home had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 5.41%.

In other news, SVP William R. Hollinger sold 79,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $1,906,353.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,619,554.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,050,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,483,000 after purchasing an additional 198,509 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 508,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 113,775 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 752,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after acquiring an additional 51,583 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,558,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 20,170 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

