Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for KB Home (KBH)

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for KB Home (NYSE: KBH):

  • 11/19/2018 – KB Home had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $30.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/16/2018 – KB Home had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.
  • 11/15/2018 – KB Home had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 11/15/2018 – KB Home had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research to $18.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 11/15/2018 – KB Home had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 11/15/2018 – KB Home was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.
  • 11/15/2018 – KB Home was given a new $23.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 11/15/2018 – KB Home had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $26.00 to $23.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 11/15/2018 – KB Home was given a new $23.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 11/15/2018 – KB Home had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 10/25/2018 – KB Home was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
  • 10/17/2018 – KB Home was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.
  • 10/11/2018 – KB Home was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of KB Home stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.02. 2,663,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,044. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.55.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. KB Home had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 5.41%.

In other news, SVP William R. Hollinger sold 79,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $1,906,353.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,619,554.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,050,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,483,000 after purchasing an additional 198,509 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 508,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 113,775 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 752,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after acquiring an additional 51,583 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,558,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 20,170 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply