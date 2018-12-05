RedCoin (RED) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28,954.00

RedCoin (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 5th. RedCoin has a total market capitalization of $28,954.00 and $179.00 worth of RedCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RedCoin has traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RedCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00789719 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00001656 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00010545 BTC.

RedCoin Profile

RedCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2013. RedCoin’s total supply is 74,107,896 coins. RedCoin’s official website is redcoin.pw.

Buying and Selling RedCoin

RedCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

