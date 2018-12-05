Redfin Corp (RDFN) Insider Adam Wiener Sells 10,000 Shares

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Adam Wiener sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,515.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adam Wiener also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 28th, Adam Wiener sold 3,505 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $56,605.75.

On Monday, November 12th, Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $76,350.00.

On Thursday, October 11th, Adam Wiener sold 9,900 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $158,895.00.

On Monday, October 15th, Adam Wiener sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $160,500.00.

On Friday, September 14th, Adam Wiener sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $190,900.00.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. Redfin Corp has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.00 and a beta of -0.53.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Redfin had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $140.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Redfin Corp will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Redfin in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Redfin in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the second quarter worth about $191,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Redfin in the third quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Redfin in the third quarter worth about $200,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Cowen set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Redfin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

