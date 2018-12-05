REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (RDHL) is Ibex Investors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Ibex Investors LLC boosted its stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S makes up approximately 2.6% of Ibex Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ibex Investors LLC owned about 2.48% of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,042,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,424,000 after buying an additional 378,751 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 162,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 22,561 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,226,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 112,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 28,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RDHL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 target price on REDHILL BIOPHAR/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.81.

NASDAQ RDHL opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $11.49.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative return on equity of 112.99% and a negative net margin of 461.55%. The business had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 million. As a group, analysts predict that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. It commercializes and promotes gastrointestinal products in the United States. The company's pipeline includes various drug candidates that are in advanced clinical development stages, including three Phase III-stage programs.

