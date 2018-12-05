Relx (REL) Given New GBX 1,785 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Relx (LON:REL) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,820 ($23.78) to GBX 1,785 ($23.32) in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,685 ($22.02) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 1,840 ($24.04) to GBX 1,940 ($25.35) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays raised shares of Relx to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 1,615 ($21.10) to GBX 1,740 ($22.74) in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,778.08 ($23.23).

Shares of REL stock opened at GBX 1,618 ($21.14) on Tuesday. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 1,399 ($18.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,784 ($23.31).

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information and analytics for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals.

