Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 682,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 491,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Intuitive Surgical worth $391,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $115,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 189.9% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 28,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.78, for a total value of $15,243,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,125,157.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Friedman sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.46, for a total value of $1,120,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,267.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,561 shares of company stock worth $38,888,606 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $518.82 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $359.75 and a 12 month high of $581.12. The company has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 72.16, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.17. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $920.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $606.00 to $601.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Sunday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $556.01.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

