Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $289.91 Million Position in Icon Plc (ICLR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,885,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 47,760 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.49% of Icon worth $289,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICLR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Icon by 119.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Icon during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Icon during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Icon during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Icon during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Icon alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on ICLR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Icon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Icon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Icon from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Icon from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Shares of Icon stock opened at $143.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. Icon Plc has a 12 month low of $101.22 and a 12 month high of $155.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54. The business had revenue of $655.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.66 million. Icon had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 26.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Icon Plc will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/renaissance-technologies-llc-has-289-91-million-position-in-icon-plc-iclr.html.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.