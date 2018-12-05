Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for iPass (IPAS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of iPass (NASDAQ: IPAS) in the last few weeks:

11/20/2018 – iPass was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “iPass Inc provides software-enabled enterprise connectivity services for mobile workers. iPass’ primary service is designed to enable enterprises to provide their employees with secure access to the enterprise’s internal network through an easy-to-use interface. “

11/17/2018 – iPass was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “iPass Inc provides software-enabled enterprise connectivity services for mobile workers. iPass’ primary service is designed to enable enterprises to provide their employees with secure access to the enterprise’s internal network through an easy-to-use interface. “

11/15/2018 – iPass had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Aegis. They wrote, “We downgrade the shares of iPass from the announced acquisition by Pareteum Corp (TEUM, NR), a cloud software company. The deal is structured as an all-stock transaction in which iPass shareholders will receive 1.17 shares of Pareteum for each share of iPass. We do not foresee a competing offer so we assume the transaction will close.2 AEGIS CAPITAL CORP. We value IPAS stock at $1.40 per share.””

11/14/2018 – iPass was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/7/2018 – iPass was given a new $5.00 price target on by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2018 – iPass was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/10/2018 – iPass was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “iPass Inc provides software-enabled enterprise connectivity services for mobile workers. iPass’ primary service is designed to enable enterprises to provide their employees with secure access to the enterprise’s internal network through an easy-to-use interface. “

NASDAQ:IPAS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.13. iPass Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $6.80.

Get iPass Inc alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iPass stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iPass Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAS) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,554,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,210 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.89% of iPass worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iPass Inc provides mobile connectivity that enables Wi-Fi access on various mobile devices in the United States and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services that provide cloud-based solution allowing customers and their users access to its Wi-Fi network to stay connected to the people and information.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for iPass Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPass Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.