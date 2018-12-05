Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for iPass (IPAS)

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of iPass (NASDAQ: IPAS) in the last few weeks:

  • 11/20/2018 – iPass was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “iPass Inc provides software-enabled enterprise connectivity services for mobile workers. iPass’ primary service is designed to enable enterprises to provide their employees with secure access to the enterprise’s internal network through an easy-to-use interface. “
  • 11/17/2018 – iPass was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “iPass Inc provides software-enabled enterprise connectivity services for mobile workers. iPass’ primary service is designed to enable enterprises to provide their employees with secure access to the enterprise’s internal network through an easy-to-use interface. “
  • 11/15/2018 – iPass had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Aegis. They wrote, “We downgrade the shares of iPass from the announced acquisition by Pareteum Corp (TEUM, NR), a cloud software company. The deal is structured as an all-stock transaction in which iPass shareholders will receive 1.17 shares of Pareteum for each share of iPass. We do not foresee a competing offer so we assume the transaction will close.2 AEGIS CAPITAL CORP. We value IPAS stock at $1.40 per share.””
  • 11/14/2018 – iPass was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 11/7/2018 – iPass was given a new $5.00 price target on by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 10/19/2018 – iPass was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 10/10/2018 – iPass was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “iPass Inc provides software-enabled enterprise connectivity services for mobile workers. iPass’ primary service is designed to enable enterprises to provide their employees with secure access to the enterprise’s internal network through an easy-to-use interface. “

NASDAQ:IPAS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.13. iPass Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $6.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iPass stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iPass Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAS) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,554,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,210 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.89% of iPass worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iPass Inc provides mobile connectivity that enables Wi-Fi access on various mobile devices in the United States and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services that provide cloud-based solution allowing customers and their users access to its Wi-Fi network to stay connected to the people and information.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for iPass Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPass Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply