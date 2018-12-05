Research Corp Acacia Sells 1,500,000 Shares of Veritone Inc (VERI) Stock

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) major shareholder Research Corp Acacia sold 1,500,000 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $7,515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,619,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.14. Veritone Inc has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $27.95.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 86.60% and a negative net margin of 286.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veritone Inc will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Veritone and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Veritone from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Veritone to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Veritone from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth about $989,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Veritone by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 231,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Veritone by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Veritone by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. 17.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

