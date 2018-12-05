Resonant (RESN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.64

Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 333623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on Resonant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Resonant to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Resonant in a report on Monday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resonant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 80.75% and a negative net margin of 4,630.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Resonant Inc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Resonant news, CEO George B. Holmes sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $25,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,554.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,239 shares of company stock valued at $52,027. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Resonant by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 614,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 21,886 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Resonant by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 26,076 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resonant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resonant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resonant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resonant Company Profile (NASDAQ:RESN)

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, engages in the development of filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

