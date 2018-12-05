Restoration Hardware (RH) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.33-8.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.519-2.529 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.51 billion.Restoration Hardware also updated its FY20 guidance to $9.30-$10.70 EPS.

NYSE RH opened at $137.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.04. Restoration Hardware has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $164.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.25 million. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 369.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Restoration Hardware will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Restoration Hardware from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware to $200.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Restoration Hardware from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restoration Hardware from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.28.

In related news, Director Ali Rowghani sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total value of $392,152.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,953 shares in the company, valued at $901,665.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman acquired 7,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $131.19 per share, for a total transaction of $999,930.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,253,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,614,625.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath ware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

