Restoration Hardware (RH) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $180.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

RH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Restoration Hardware from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Restoration Hardware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Restoration Hardware from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Wedbush began coverage on Restoration Hardware in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.28.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $137.13 on Tuesday. Restoration Hardware has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $164.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.04.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.46. Restoration Hardware had a return on equity of 369.26% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Restoration Hardware will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman acquired 7,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $131.19 per share, for a total transaction of $999,930.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,253,332 shares in the company, valued at $295,614,625.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ali Rowghani sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total value of $392,152.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,665.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Restoration Hardware stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of Restoration Hardware worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath ware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

