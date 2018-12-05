Reviewing DSP Group (DSPG) and STMicroelectronics (STM)

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) and STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.2% of DSP Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of STMicroelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of DSP Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

STMicroelectronics pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. DSP Group does not pay a dividend. STMicroelectronics pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

DSP Group has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STMicroelectronics has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DSP Group and STMicroelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSP Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 STMicroelectronics 1 6 4 0 2.27

DSP Group presently has a consensus price target of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 31.54%. STMicroelectronics has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.78%. Given STMicroelectronics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe STMicroelectronics is more favorable than DSP Group.

Profitability

This table compares DSP Group and STMicroelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSP Group -1.44% 3.96% 3.16% STMicroelectronics 12.41% 21.97% 12.53%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DSP Group and STMicroelectronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSP Group $124.75 million 2.12 -$3.00 million $0.17 70.06 STMicroelectronics $8.35 billion 1.58 $802.00 million $0.98 15.03

STMicroelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than DSP Group. STMicroelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DSP Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

STMicroelectronics beats DSP Group on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies. It also enables converged voice, audio, video, and data connectivity across various mobile, consumer, and enterprise products, including mobile phones, IoT and wearable devices, connected multimedia screens, home automation and security, cordless phones, VoIP systems, and home gateways. The company sells its products primarily through distributors, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. DSP Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards. It also provides subsystems, and assembly and other services. The company sells its products through its distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. STMicroelectronics N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

