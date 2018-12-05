Reviewing Forescout Technologies (FSCT) & Hauppauge Digital (HAUP)

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) and Hauppauge Digital (OTCMKTS:HAUP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Forescout Technologies has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hauppauge Digital has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Forescout Technologies and Hauppauge Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forescout Technologies -33.43% -89.81% -27.75% Hauppauge Digital N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Forescout Technologies and Hauppauge Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forescout Technologies $220.87 million 5.16 -$91.20 million ($7.93) -3.35 Hauppauge Digital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hauppauge Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Forescout Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.2% of Forescout Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.2% of Forescout Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Hauppauge Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Forescout Technologies and Hauppauge Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forescout Technologies 0 2 9 0 2.82 Hauppauge Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Forescout Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $40.30, indicating a potential upside of 51.67%. Given Forescout Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Forescout Technologies is more favorable than Hauppauge Digital.

Summary

Forescout Technologies beats Hauppauge Digital on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services. The company's products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of Internet of things devices connected to organizations' networks. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. sells its products and services through distributors and resellers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Hauppauge Digital Company Profile

Hauppauge Digital Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various consumer electronic hardware and software products that link TV and other video delivery technologies to personal computers and mobile devices. The company offers TV receivers and tuners, including Broadway that connects to a TV signal and then transmits that TV signal through a Wi-Fi network or the Internet; digital TV receivers and hybrid analog/digital TV receivers, which enable a PC user to watch digital television in a resizable window on a PC or laptop screen; PCTV systems TV tuner products that allow users to view television programming on their computers; and analog TV tuners. It also provides video recorder products, such as USB-Live2, a standard definition video recorder used to record video tapes and other types of video into a PC; HD PVR 2, a kit for gamers to record high definition videos; HD PVR, a high-definition video recorder for making compressed video recordings, as well as to record old home video tapes into an AVCHD format; and Colossus to record high definition video from a cable TV or satellite set top box. In addition, the company offers other software products comprising WinTV application, a PC based TV watching, pause, and recoding application; WinTV Extend software product, a PC based Internet video server that streams live TV or other video content to remote devices; Impact video capture board for PC based video conferencing and video capture in industrial applications; MediaMVP-HD, a Linux-based digital media device that link TV sets and PCs; and MediaMVP to watch and listen to PC-based videos, music, and pictures on a TV set through a home network, as well as provides an on-TV-screen display of media directory listings. The company sells its products through retailers, PC manufacturers, and distributors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Hauppauge Digital Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

