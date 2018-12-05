Reviewing Solaredge Technologies (SEDG) & Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) and Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Solaredge Technologies and Tower Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solaredge Technologies 15.69% 33.12% 20.50% Tower Semiconductor 18.43% 15.82% 9.98%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solaredge Technologies and Tower Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solaredge Technologies $607.04 million 2.90 $84.17 million $2.25 17.13 Tower Semiconductor $1.39 billion 1.13 $298.01 million $2.21 7.21

Tower Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Solaredge Technologies. Tower Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solaredge Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Solaredge Technologies has a beta of -0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.8% of Solaredge Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Solaredge Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Solaredge Technologies and Tower Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solaredge Technologies 1 2 9 0 2.67 Tower Semiconductor 0 0 7 0 3.00

Solaredge Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $54.27, suggesting a potential upside of 40.82%. Tower Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 66.35%. Given Tower Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tower Semiconductor is more favorable than Solaredge Technologies.

Summary

Solaredge Technologies beats Tower Semiconductor on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, the United States, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company's DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers and inverters, as well as a cloud-based monitoring platform. Its products are used in a range of solar market segments, such as residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations. The company sells its products directly to solar installers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms; and indirectly to solar installers through distributors and electrical equipment wholesalers, as well as PV module manufacturers. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. The company provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS. It also offers transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. The company serves various markets, such as automotive, medical, industrial, consumer, aerospace and defense, and others. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

