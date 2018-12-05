Riot Blockchain (RIOT) & Arca Biopharma (ABIO) Financial Review

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Riot Blockchain and Arca Biopharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riot Blockchain $170,000.00 150.12 -$19.84 million ($2.71) -0.65 Arca Biopharma N/A N/A -$18.49 million N/A N/A

Arca Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Riot Blockchain.

Volatility & Risk

Riot Blockchain has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arca Biopharma has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.9% of Riot Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Arca Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Riot Blockchain shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Arca Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Riot Blockchain and Arca Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riot Blockchain -883.37% -92.58% -67.12% Arca Biopharma N/A -112.69% -97.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Riot Blockchain and Arca Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riot Blockchain 0 0 1 0 3.00 Arca Biopharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Riot Blockchain presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 127.27%. Arca Biopharma has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 292.16%. Given Arca Biopharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arca Biopharma is more favorable than Riot Blockchain.

Summary

Arca Biopharma beats Riot Blockchain on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc. focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology. The company leverages its expertise and network to build and support blockchain technology companies. It builds a cryptocurrency mining operation and operates specialized computers that generate cryptocurrency, primarily Bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling cryptocurrencies; providing accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and developing TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlements, and other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies. As of March 31, 2018, approximately 3,500 of the miners were installed and operating. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc. and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc. in October 2017. Riot Blockchain, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.

About Arca Biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

