Riverhead Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164,670 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $7,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Natixis grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,525,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,632,000 after acquiring an additional 821,166 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,224,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,715,000 after acquiring an additional 712,308 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,861,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,077,000 after acquiring an additional 638,814 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 659.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 640,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,573,000 after acquiring an additional 556,500 shares during the period. Finally, HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 3rd quarter worth $22,750,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AFLAC from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on AFLAC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AFLAC from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.38.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.41 and a 52 week high of $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,500 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,590.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Wayne Johnson sold 2,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $93,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,040.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

