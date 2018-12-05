Rivetz (RVT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.29 Million

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Rivetz token can currently be bought for $0.0491 or 0.00001301 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. Over the last week, Rivetz has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. Rivetz has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $570.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rivetz Token Profile

Rivetz’s launch date was July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz.

Buying and Selling Rivetz

Rivetz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, Radar Relay and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

