Rocket Internet (RKET) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Rocket Internet (FRA:RKET)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They presently have a price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RKET. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Rocket Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of Rocket Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €27.20 ($31.63) target price on shares of Rocket Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Rocket Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rocket Internet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €31.06 ($36.11).

FRA RKET opened at €22.84 ($26.56) on Monday. Rocket Internet has a 1 year low of €15.17 ($17.64) and a 1 year high of €26.14 ($30.40).

Rocket Internet Company Profile

Rocket Internet SE is an incubator, private equity, and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, early-stage, growth capital, late venture, later stage, and start-ups. The firm seeks to make investments in Internet companies with a focus on online and mobile retail services. It prefers to invest in technology and Internet-based companies with a focus on financial technology, software, food and groceries which includes individualized fresh food at home and online food delivery, fashion which includes emerging markets online fashion, general merchandise which includes emerging markets online retail as well as marketplaces for online merchandise, home and living which includes international home and living ecommerce, travel including online and mobile travel bookings, mobile data services, package holidays with transfer, regional internet groups, and new businesses and investments.

