Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Rockwell Collins were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Collins by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,389,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,880,780,000 after acquiring an additional 181,623 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Collins by 11.8% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,060,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,263,000 after acquiring an additional 218,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Collins by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,951,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,882,000 after acquiring an additional 51,627 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Collins by 419.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,178,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,758,000 after acquiring an additional 952,064 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Rockwell Collins by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,152,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,954,000 after buying an additional 13,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Collins alerts:

Shares of NYSE COL opened at $141.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. Rockwell Collins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.04 and a 12-month high of $142.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Rockwell Collins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

COL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Collins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/rockwell-collins-inc-col-shares-bought-by-dekabank-deutsche-girozentrale.html.

About Rockwell Collins

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Collins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Collins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.