Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Rockwell Collins were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Collins by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,389,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,880,780,000 after acquiring an additional 181,623 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Collins by 11.8% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,060,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,263,000 after acquiring an additional 218,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Collins by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,951,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,882,000 after acquiring an additional 51,627 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Collins by 419.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,178,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,758,000 after acquiring an additional 952,064 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Rockwell Collins by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,152,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,954,000 after buying an additional 13,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE COL opened at $141.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. Rockwell Collins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.04 and a 12-month high of $142.98.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Rockwell Collins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.
COL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Collins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.
About Rockwell Collins
Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products.
