Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (T)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $191.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.44. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $39.33.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.73 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. Bank of America set a $37.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Tigress Financial raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.42.

In other AT&T news, Director Michael B. Mccallister purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $116,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,499.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (T)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/ropes-wealth-advisors-llc-increases-stake-in-att-inc-t.html.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.