Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) Given a GBX 2,800 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.73% from the company’s previous close.

RDSB has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC set a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,980 ($38.94) to GBX 3,130 ($40.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,411 ($31.50) to GBX 2,830 ($36.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,017 ($39.42).

LON RDSB opened at GBX 2,462 ($32.17) on Wednesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,037 ($26.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,617 ($34.20).

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

