Royal Gold, Inc (RGLD) Receives $95.05 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.05.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank set a $88.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Royal Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st.

In related news, Director Sybil E. Veenman purchased 500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.11 per share, for a total transaction of $39,055.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,446.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jamie C. Sokalsky purchased 2,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.18 per share, with a total value of $154,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,078.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 20.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1,704.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 59,862 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 8.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 85,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 784.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 25,996 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGLD traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.62. 428,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,250. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). Royal Gold had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

