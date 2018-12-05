ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (ROYMY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.17 on January 31st

ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.174 per share on Thursday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYMY opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.99. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $17.18.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. HSBC lowered ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

