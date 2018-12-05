Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stake in Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 951,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,100 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.71% of Spartan Motors worth $14,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPAR. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Spartan Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Spartan Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Spartan Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spartan Motors by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Spartan Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Spartan Motors news, CEO Daryl M. Adams acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $182,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 642,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,938.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $110,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $439,200. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPAR stock opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $283.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.36. Spartan Motors Inc has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). Spartan Motors had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $226.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spartan Motors Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. Spartan Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Spartan Motors from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $12.00 target price on Spartan Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty and purpose-built specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

