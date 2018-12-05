Royce & Associates LP Has $15.71 Million Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.94% of M.D.C. worth $15,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after buying an additional 210,898 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDC opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.55 and a quick ratio of 2.45. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $766.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded M.D.C. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America set a $34.00 target price on M.D.C. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on M.D.C. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.86.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

