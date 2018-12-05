Royce & Associates LP Sells 6,800 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.20% of Donaldson worth $14,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 33,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 71,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson stock opened at $51.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $59.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Donaldson had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The business had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 14,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $818,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,139.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard Brent Lewis sold 3,209 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $189,298.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/royce-associates-lp-sells-6800-shares-of-donaldson-company-inc-dci.html.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Further Reading: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.