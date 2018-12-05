Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,365 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Chico’s FAS worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 16,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Chico’s FAS from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine cut Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on Chico’s FAS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Chico’s FAS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chico’s FAS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.14.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $678.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $499.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.63 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

