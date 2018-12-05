Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 228,712 Shares of Neos Therapeutics Inc (NEOS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,712 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Neos Therapeutics were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Neos Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,091,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 255,037 shares during the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP bought a new stake in Neos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,369,000. Proxima Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Neos Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Proxima Capital Management LLC now owns 295,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Neos Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 28,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Neos Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 285,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,744 shares during the last quarter. 45.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEOS opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. Neos Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $58.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.34.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). Neos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 133.46% and a negative return on equity of 586.25%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Neos Therapeutics Inc will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neos Therapeutics news, Director Alan L. Heller acquired 43,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEOS. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Neos Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Neos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Neos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Neos Therapeutics from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its product candidates are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

