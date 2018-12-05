Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,785 Shares of Renasant Corp. (RNST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Renasant worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RNST. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Renasant in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in Renasant in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Green Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Renasant in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in Renasant in the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Renasant in the 2nd quarter worth $399,000. 59.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RNST shares. Stephens set a $50.00 target price on shares of Renasant and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Renasant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

In related news, Director Fred F. Sharpe purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $35,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,676 shares in the company, valued at $484,814.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.00. Renasant Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $138.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.06 million. Renasant had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Renasant Corp. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Renasant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

