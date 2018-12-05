Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $7,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYAAY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Ryanair during the second quarter worth approximately $23,704,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ryanair by 40.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after buying an additional 24,022 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ryanair by 32.8% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the second quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1,804.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares during the period. 43.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $80.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $127.61.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($0.20). Ryanair had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Ryanair from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Ryanair from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

