Safety Income & Growth Inc (SAFE) Major Shareholder Istar Inc. Purchases 11,491 Shares of Stock

Safety Income & Growth Inc (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 11,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $224,074.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Safety Income & Growth alerts:

On Thursday, November 29th, Istar Inc. acquired 14,448 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.63 per share, for a total transaction of $283,614.24.

On Monday, November 26th, Istar Inc. acquired 2,318 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,436.06.

On Wednesday, November 21st, Istar Inc. acquired 5,809 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $110,545.27.

On Monday, November 19th, Istar Inc. acquired 15,255 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.91 per share, for a total transaction of $288,472.05.

On Wednesday, November 14th, Istar Inc. acquired 14,170 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $266,821.10.

On Thursday, November 8th, Istar Inc. acquired 9,674 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $179,452.70.

On Monday, November 5th, Istar Inc. acquired 9,958 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $179,044.84.

On Thursday, November 1st, Istar Inc. acquired 11,554 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.87 per share, for a total transaction of $206,469.98.

On Tuesday, October 30th, Istar Inc. acquired 18,865 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $332,024.00.

On Thursday, September 13th, Istar Inc. acquired 3,924 shares of Safety Income & Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $66,315.60.

Shares of Safety Income & Growth stock opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. Safety Income & Growth Inc has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.86 million, a PE ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.15.

Safety Income & Growth (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.17). Safety Income & Growth had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Safety Income & Growth Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Safety Income & Growth in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Safety Income & Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safety Income & Growth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safety Income & Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Safety Income & Growth by 13.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 58,531 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Safety Income & Growth in the third quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Safety Income & Growth in the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Safety Income & Growth by 58.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Safety Income & Growth by 7.9% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 323,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 23,730 shares during the last quarter. 34.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Safety Income & Growth Inc (SAFE) Major Shareholder Istar Inc. Purchases 11,491 Shares of Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/safety-income-growth-inc-safe-major-shareholder-istar-inc-purchases-11491-shares-of-stock.html.

About Safety Income & Growth

Safety, Income & Growth Inc (NYSE:SAFE) is the first publicly traded company focused on ground leases. The Company seeks to provide real estate owners with better, lower cost capital through its modern ground lease structure, while delivering safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Income & Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Income & Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.