Safety Income & Growth (SAFE) vs. Capital Properties (CPTP) Head to Head Review

Safety Income & Growth (NYSE:SAFE) and Capital Properties (OTCMKTS:CPTP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.9% of Safety Income & Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Safety Income & Growth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.6% of Capital Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Safety Income & Growth has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Properties has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Safety Income & Growth and Capital Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safety Income & Growth 1 2 1 0 2.00 Capital Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Safety Income & Growth presently has a consensus target price of $19.13, suggesting a potential upside of 2.49%. Given Safety Income & Growth’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Safety Income & Growth is more favorable than Capital Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Safety Income & Growth and Capital Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Income & Growth 14.62% 1.67% 0.81% Capital Properties 45.06% 14.41% 12.41%

Dividends

Safety Income & Growth pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Capital Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Safety Income & Growth and Capital Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Income & Growth $23.23 million 14.64 -$1.82 million N/A N/A Capital Properties $5.25 million 20.11 $6.00 million N/A N/A

Capital Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Safety Income & Growth.

Summary

Capital Properties beats Safety Income & Growth on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Safety Income & Growth Company Profile

Safety, Income & Growth Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) is the first publicly traded company focused on ground leases. The Company seeks to provide real estate owners with better, lower cost capital through its modern ground lease structure, while delivering safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. The Company targets major markets throughout the United States, helping owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed use properties ranging from $25 million to $1 billion generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT), is managed by its largest shareholder, iStar Inc.

Capital Properties Company Profile

Capital Properties, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leasing of land in downtown Providence, Rhode Island under long-term ground leases. It owns approximately 18 acres in the Capital Center consisting of 13 individual parcels; owns and leases an undeveloped parcel of land adjacent to the Capital Center for public parking purposes on a short-term basis; and leases 23 outdoor advertising locations along interstate and primary highways in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. The company was formerly known as Providence and Worcester Company and changed its name to Capital Properties, Inc. in 1984. Capital Properties, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

