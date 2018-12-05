salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Holdings Reduced by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC reduced its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,125 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 328.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com stock traded down $4.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.24. 6,971,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,829,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $98.68 and a 12 month high of $161.19. The firm has a market cap of $109.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.42, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.42.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total transaction of $308,296.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,981.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $750,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 485,162 shares of company stock valued at $71,235,017. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $153.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.08.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Holdings Reduced by Plancorp LLC” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/salesforce-com-inc-crm-holdings-reduced-by-plancorp-llc.html.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.