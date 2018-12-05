Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) Stake Lowered by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,613 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,101,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,051,000 after buying an additional 3,215,986 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,075,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,654,000 after buying an additional 2,287,521 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 273.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,097,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,103,000 after purchasing an additional 803,742 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 65.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,986,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,850,000 after purchasing an additional 783,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1,779.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 580,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 549,178 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Scott C. Sherman sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $67,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,136.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 88,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,113.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBH. Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Sally Beauty to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

NYSE SBH opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.19.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 82.55% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals.

