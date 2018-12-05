SALZGITTER AG/ADR (SZGPY) Lifted to Neutral at UBS Group

SALZGITTER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, 99wallstreet.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SALZGITTER AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th.
Shares of SZGPY stock opened at $3.61 on Monday. SALZGITTER AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $6.17.
SALZGITTER AG/ADR Company Profile
Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.
