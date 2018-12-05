SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (SCHYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHYY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR in a report on Monday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCHYY traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.17. The stock had a trading volume of 12,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $37.63 and a fifty-two week high of $63.05.

About SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue; and luxury and mid-market retail malls with approximately 800 shops.

