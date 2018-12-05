SAP SE (SAP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,708,554 shares, an increase of 72.4% from the October 31st total of 2,151,494 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 943,913 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.89.

SAP opened at $102.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.27. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $98.83 and a fifty-two week high of $127.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 17.64%. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SAP will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in SAP by 2.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,025,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,176,000 after acquiring an additional 22,293 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in SAP by 12.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in SAP by 131.8% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC grew its position in SAP by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

