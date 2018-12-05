Saratoga Investment (SAR) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Saratoga Investment currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of NYSE:SAR opened at $22.78 on Friday. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.36.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.09). Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 40.39%. The business had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 91.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Weber Alan W purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $479,000. 16.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

