Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 44,450 Shares of Ameren Corp (AEE)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,450 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.06% of Ameren worth $8,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 274.3% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Ameren from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Ameren from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameren from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ameren from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.38.

Ameren stock opened at $70.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.18. Ameren Corp has a 52 week low of $51.89 and a 52 week high of $70.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.66%.

In other Ameren news, SVP Gregory L. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Moehn sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,559,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

