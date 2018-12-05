Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stake in Ferrari NV (RACE)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 18.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,809 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $10,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,755,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,623,000 after purchasing an additional 132,000 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,315,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,032,000 after buying an additional 890,264 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 81,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after buying an additional 25,212 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 582,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,152,000 after buying an additional 323,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RACE shares. ValuEngine cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. HSBC raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ferrari from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $108.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. Ferrari NV has a 52 week low of $102.37 and a 52 week high of $149.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.50 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 62.07% and a net margin of 21.34%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ferrari NV will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/schroder-investment-management-group-reduces-stake-in-ferrari-nv-race.html.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports cars, GT cars, special series cars, limited edition supercars, limited editions series, and one-off cars; and open air roadsters and two-seater mid-rear-engined roadsters.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.