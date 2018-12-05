Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) Shares Sold by CWH Capital Management Inc.

CWH Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 212,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,940 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 5.7% of CWH Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 269,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,590,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 41,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $52.62 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $49.78 and a 1 year high of $58.83.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) Shares Sold by CWH Capital Management Inc.” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/schwab-u-s-mid-cap-etf-schm-shares-sold-by-cwh-capital-management-inc.html.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.