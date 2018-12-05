Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) Shares Sold by CWH Capital Management Inc.

CWH Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 212,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,940 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 5.7% of CWH Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 269,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,590,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 41,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $52.62 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $49.78 and a 1 year high of $58.83.
