Science Applications International (SAIC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Science Applications has a large pipeline of new projects and continues to win more deals regularly. We believe the company is comfortably positioned, given its favored relationship with the DoD and the Department of Homeland Security. Furthermore, having the government as a big client lends stability to the business and moderates fluctuation in revenues. Moreover, government contracts improve the visibility of future revenue streams. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q3 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Nonetheless, Science Applications continues to witness increase in cost reimbursement type contracts compared with fixed price contract, which is expected to be a drag on margins. Though the company has been steadily winning federal contracts, these low-margin deals have been affecting its profitability. Shares underperformed the industry year-to-date.”

SAIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Drexel Hamilton raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.86.

NYSE:SAIC traded down $4.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,081. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $64.69 and a 12-month high of $93.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 10th. The information technology services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 57.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 536.7% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 219.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. Its offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

