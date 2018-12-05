SEA (SE) Shares Down 6.3%

Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) shares dropped 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.38 and last traded at $12.45. Approximately 1,253,961 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,420,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.
SE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd.
The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.64.
SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The pipeline company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $242.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.55 million. SEA had a negative net margin of 141.71% and a negative return on equity of 367.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Ltd will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth about $11,667,000. General Atlantic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth about $166,667,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth about $2,823,000. Sloane Robinson LLP lifted its position in shares of SEA by 22.8% in the third quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 1,350,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,827,000 after buying an additional 250,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth about $450,000. 30.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SEA Company Profile (NYSE:SE)
Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in the Greater Southeast Asia. The company operates through three segments: Digital Entertainment, E-commerce and Digital Financial services. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.
