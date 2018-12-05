SEA (SE) Shares Down 6.3%

Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) shares dropped 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.38 and last traded at $12.45. Approximately 1,253,961 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,420,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

SE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd.

Get SEA alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.64.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The pipeline company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $242.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.55 million. SEA had a negative net margin of 141.71% and a negative return on equity of 367.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Ltd will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth about $11,667,000. General Atlantic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth about $166,667,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth about $2,823,000. Sloane Robinson LLP lifted its position in shares of SEA by 22.8% in the third quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 1,350,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,827,000 after buying an additional 250,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth about $450,000. 30.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “SEA (SE) Shares Down 6.3%” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/sea-se-shares-down-6-3.html.

SEA Company Profile (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in the Greater Southeast Asia. The company operates through three segments: Digital Entertainment, E-commerce and Digital Financial services. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.