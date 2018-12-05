Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.28 and last traded at $27.36. Approximately 820,828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 352,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.30.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBCF shares. B. Riley set a $32.00 price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.07). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $63.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,643,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,992,000 after purchasing an additional 43,211 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,762,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,661,000 after purchasing an additional 85,439 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,084,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,868,000 after purchasing an additional 28,896 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,711,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,984,000 after purchasing an additional 199,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to business and retail customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; automated teller machines; online and mobile banking services; and brokerage and annuity services.

