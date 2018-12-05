Seaport Global Securities Comments on GMS Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (GMS)

GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of GMS in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Mccall now anticipates that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for GMS’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on GMS from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Nomura upped their price objective on GMS from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded GMS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GMS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.

GMS opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $772.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.17. GMS has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $39.98.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $833.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.54 million. GMS had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

In related news, Director John J. Gavin acquired 4,150 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.13 per share, for a total transaction of $100,139.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,389.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in GMS by 1,452.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in GMS in the second quarter valued at $216,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in GMS in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in GMS in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in GMS by 54.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

